Music composer and singer Sai Abhyankkar, who rose to fame in 2024 with viral hits like "Katchi Sera" and "Aasa Kooda", has now released his third song titled "Sithira Puthiri". The track features Sai alongside actress Meenaakshi Chaudhary. In the music video, Meenaakshi is brought to life from a painting imagined by Sai, where she dances alongside him, creating a captivating visual of chemistry and vibrant energy. The music, background score, and overall production are perfectly synchronised, making the track an enjoyable and seamless experience for listeners. Check out the peppy and trending song below. Meenakshi Chaudhary Battles Depression, Opens Up About the Impact of Trolling on Her Mental Health After ‘The GOAT’ Release.

Watch "Sithira Puthiri" Music Video:

