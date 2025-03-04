Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, made a grand release in the theatres on Makar Sankranti 2025 (January 14). The action comedy film, which also starred Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary, was declared a blockbuster at the theatres. However, its success didn't limit itself to the big screens. The Telugu movie, which made its OTT debut on ZEE5 on March 1, is continuing its domination digitally. In a latest update, it was reported by Vamsi Shekar that Sankranthiki Vasthunam has created history by becoming the fastest film on OTT to surpass 200 Million viewing minutes. The record was achieved with 48 hours. The movie has been produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Review: Critics Praise Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh’s Family Drama As Perfect Pongal Treat for Fans!.

‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Surpasses 200 Million Views in Just 48 Hours After OTT Release

