Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati's latest collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi, Sankranthiki Vasthumnam released in the theatres on January 14. The movie is receiving a phenomenal response at the box office and has already crossed the INR 100 crore mark at the box office globally. Mahesh Babu, who recently showered praise on the team of Sankranthiki Vasthunam joined the success party of the film in Hyderabad on Friday (January 17). The makers of the movie, Sri Venkateswara Creations, took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture featuring Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati. The SSMB29 actor was accompanied by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, at the bash. In the pictures, producer Dil Raju, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh and Anil Ravipudi were also seen. ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’ Review: Critics Praise Venkatesh Daggubati, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Aishwarya Rajesh’s Family Drama As Perfect Pongal Treat for Fans!.

Mahesh Babu X ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunam’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)