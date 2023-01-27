Srinivasa Murthy, a renowned dubbing artist known for his powerful and versatile voice, has passed away due to a heart attack. Murthy was a dubbing artist who has lent his voice to many popular South Indian actors, such as Suriya, Thala Ajith, Vikram, Mohanlal, and Rajasekhar. Srinivas Murthy is known for his powerful and versatile voice, which adds strength and depth to the characters portrayed by these actors. He is well-known for his work on the Fast and Furious franchise and has also lent his voice to superstars like Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. Check The Tweet. Jamuna Passes Away at 86; Mahesh Babu Mourns the Death of the Legendary Telugu Actress.

Check The Tweet Which Was Shared:

Shocking to know that Dubbing Artist Srinivasa Murthy garu passed away. He entertained Telugu audience with his voice for many Tamil, English and other languages dubbed films #SrinivasaMurthy Om Shanthi pic.twitter.com/MB5RhuqPEh — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 27, 2023

