Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna died on January 27. She was 86. Reportedly, she passed away due to prolonged illness. The actress had made her first appearance on the big screens in the 1952 film Puttillu. May her soul RIP. Superstar Krishna Dies at 79: Telugu Film Industry To Observe Holiday on November 16 as Mark of Respect; All Shootings Stand Cancelled.

Jamuna Passes Away:

Saddened to hear about the demise of #Jamuna garu. Will fondly remember her for all her iconic roles and her immense contribution to the industry. My condolences to her family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 27, 2023

