The sudden demise of popular dubbing artist Srinivasa Murthy has left everyone in shock. Murthy, who has lent his voice to several stars in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, passed away on Friday in Chennai after following a cardiac arrest. Soon after the news of his demise broke on the Internet, he was paid tribute by Suriya Sivakumar. Check The Twitter Post. Srinivasa Murthy, Popular Dubbing Artiste, Dies of Cardiac Arrest; He Had Dubbed for Ajith, Suriya, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan Et Al in Telugu Language.

Check The Post Which Suriya Posted:

This is a huge personal loss! Srinivasamurthy Garu’s voice & emotions gave life to my performances in Telugu. Will miss you Dear Sir! Gone too soon. — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 27, 2023

