Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter Bhagya tied the knot with Sreyas Mohan today in Guruvayur. The wedding was graced by renowned actors of Malayalam Cinema. PM Narendra Modi too graced the couple’s wedding ceremony. Not just that, he was also seen greeting and interacting with celeb guests at the wedding. The video footage shows PM Modi meeting Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, Biju Menon and others at Suresh Gopi’s daughter’s wedding. Superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal Reach Guruvayur To Attend Suresh Gopi’s Daughter Bhagya Suresh's Wedding With Their Wives (View Pic).

PM Narendra Modi At Suresh Gopi Daughter’s Wedding

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur district and blesses newly wedded couples in the temple. pic.twitter.com/l8H4uzxVwm — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Celebrities With The Newly Married Couple

Happy Married Life Bhagya & Shreyeas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L5iDVJ8oGr — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) January 17, 2024

