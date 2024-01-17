Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya sures’s Guruvayur wedding promises a star-studded affair, with the likes of Prime Minister Modi, along with superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal attending. The ceremony, set against the backdrop of the Guruvayur temple, is scheduled for 8.45 am, with associated festivities occurring at Gokulam Park near the flyover. Governors and Union Ministers will join the celebration, making it a notable and prestigious event. flyover. ‘If She Felt Bad, I Apologise’: Actor-Politician Suresh Gopi Issues Apology to Woman Journalist for Placing Hand on Her Shoulder Twice.

Mohanlal and Mammootty At Bhagya suresh;s Wedding Festivities In Guruvayur

The big M’s of Malayalam Movies at #SureshGopi’s daughter’s pre - wedding event in #Guruvayoor. pic.twitter.com/lKysw0BHy1 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 17, 2024

