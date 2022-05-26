Suriya has teamed up with director Bala for his upcoming flick that is tentatively titled as Suriya 41. It is after more than a decade that the actor and director duo would be working together once again. Suriya shared a picture with the ace filmmaker and captioned his post as, “Waiting to be back on sets…!! #Suriya41”. #Suriya41: Director Bala And Suriya Team Up After 18 Years, Shooting Of The Untitled Project Commences In Kanyakumari.

Suriya and Director Bala

