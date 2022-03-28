Suriya has announced about his 41st film on social media. The superstar has shared that #Suriya41, the tentative title of the project, will be helmed by director Bala. The actor and filmmaker have reunited after 18 years for a film. The shooting of this untitled project has started from today at Kanyakumari.

Director Bala And Suriya Team Up For #Suriya41

Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41 pic.twitter.com/TKwznuTu9c — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 28, 2022

