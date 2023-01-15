There are few updates doing around on Suriya Sivakumar’s upcoming film that is tentatively titled as Suriya 42. The buzz is rife that the team will commence reshooting the flick from January 21 in Chennai. It is also stated that the first look from Suriya 42 will be shared in April or on the occasion of Suriya’s birthday, which is on July 23. Also, the film would reportedly release in theatres during festival time. However, an official announcement is awaited. Suriya 42: Disha Patani Heads to Chennai for the Shoot of the Tamil Film.

Suriya 42 Movie Update

#Suriya42 shoot restarts from Jan 21st in Chennai... Team is planning to release 1st look only after period portion shoot.. (April or Suriya b'day) #Suriya42 100% Festival Release In Cinemas — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)