Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has announced his retirement from the BCCI commentary panel, citing a lack of professional respect and opportunities. In a series of social media posts on Friday, 20 March 2026, the 60-year-old expressed frustration at being sidelined for major broadcast duties for over two decades. Sivaramakrishnan alleged he was consistently ignored for toss and presentation roles during his 23-year tenure. He stated he could no longer sacrifice self-respect to secure prominent positions, suggesting a culture of favouritism within the board's broadcasting structure. Ravi Ashwin Reacts to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's 'I Am Retiring from Commentary for BCCI' Post.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Alleges Discrimination

If I have not been used for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and new comers come in do pitch report Tosses Presentation even when Shastri was coaching, what do you think could be the reason — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

Post Sparks Debate

How does a company owning BCCI rights go down? Any guesses — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 20, 2026

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