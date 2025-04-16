Jr NTR is currently one of the most celebrated actors in the country. The Telugu superstar who achieved global recognition through SS Rajamouli's 2022 action drama RRR is known for his natural acting skills, strong screen presence and dance moves. Jr NTR recently visited Dubai, and photos from his visit are going viral on the internet. Fans are going gaga over the stylist outfit that the War 2 actor wore during his trip. The outfit in question is a simple-looking blue floral shirt that the actor wore during a fan interaction event. While the looks might seem casual, it was later found that the shirt costs INR 85,000. The shirt was from ETRO, an Italian luxury fashion brand. Photos and videos from the actor's latest getaway have gone viral online, known for their high-end designs. On the work front, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. War 2 Release Date: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani’s War 2 To Hit Theatres in August 2025, Announces Yash Raj Films.

Jr NTR Wearing the ETRO Floral Print Shirt in Dubai

Jr NTR Clicked in Dubai

