New Delhi, March 16: Production house Yash Raj Films on Sunday said "War 2", the next installment in its ambitious Spy Universe, is set to be released worldwide in theatres on August 14. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the upcoming movie is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, who also starred in its first part "War". The sequel also features Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Yash Raj Films confirmed the release date of "War 2" by re-sharing an unofficial promotional asset of the film on its official X page. ‘War 2’: Hrithik Roshan Suffers Leg Injury While Rehearsing for Dance Sequence With Jr NTR; Shoot Postponed to THIS Month?.

"Must say… you have set it up brilliantly even before we have started our marketing of #War2... there will be mayhem in cinemas on 14 August 2025, worldwide…" the banner said in the post. The YRF Spy Universe was launched back in 2012 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's "Ek Tha Tiger". Its success spawned two sequels — "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017) and "Tiger 3" (2023). Movie Releases 2025: Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’, Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara Chapter 1’, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ – 15 Movies Predicted To Dominate Box Office Pan-India!.

"War", also starring Tiger Shroff, released in 2019 and was followed by 2023's "Pathaan", starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Also in the banner's pipeline are "Pathaan 2" with Shah Rukh, "Tiger vs Pathaan", starring Salman and Shah Rukh, and "Alpha", billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

