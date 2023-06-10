Thalaivar 170 is the upcoming Tamil film directed by TJ Gnanavel and featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Speculations are rife that veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan would be playing an important role in this movie produced by Lyca Productions. It is also said that this role was earlier offered to Chiyaan Vikram. There has been no official announcement about it yet. But if turns out to be true, then Big B would be teaming up with Rajinikanth after 32 years. The two had last worked together in the 1991 film Hum. Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth’s Next To Be Helmed by Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel; Film To Release in 2024.

Thalaivar 170 Update

