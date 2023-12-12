On Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday, the makers of Thalaivar 170 has not only revealed the proper title of the film but also a scintillating teaser. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, the movie is now called Vettaiyan, which means the 'The Hunter'. The one minute teaser hints that Rajinikanth will be once again playing a cop, as the promo introduces him reading Kuhlmann Jan's Netaji in Europe. The teaser also revamps his trademark sunglasses trick, while he says, "When the hunt is on, the prey must fall." Wonder what he is hunting and who is his prey... Rajinikanth Turns 73: Kamal Haasan to Jr NTR, Celebs Extend Birthday Wishes to Thalaivar.

Check Out the Teaser of Vettaiyan:

