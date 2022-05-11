Thalapathy 66 stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The makers have announced that Yogi Babu and Samyuktha Shan too are onboard for the film. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial will also star Sangeetha and Shaam in key roles. Thalapathy 66: Lesa Lesa Actor Shaam To Share Screen With Vijay In Vamshi Paidipally’s Film.

Yogi Babu

Samyuktha Shan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)