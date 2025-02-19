Chandoo Mondeti, the director of Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has confirmed his next project with actor Suriya. In an interview with N Entertainment, he not only confirmed Suriya’s involvement but also described the film as a “larger-than-life story”. He further added, “Only an actor like Suriya sir can take this story to the next level.” Reports from June 2023 suggested that the acclaimed director-actor duo would be collaborating on a high-budget film, with an estimated production cost of INR 300 crore. Suriya To Team Up With Karthikeya Director Chandoo Mondeti for a Big-Budget Film – Reports.

Chandoo Mondeti and Suriya Movie

Director Chandoo Mondeti has confirmed a grand-scale project with Suriya, calling it a “larger-than-life story” that only Suriya can elevate. Producer Allu Aravind stated that discussions are ongoing, with the film in its early stages. Planned as a pan-Indian release, the movie… pic.twitter.com/XQTFZN6XV0 — SIIMA (@siima) February 19, 2025

