Sai Pallavi might be a brilliant actress, but the South star is also a talented dancer. The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her latest Telugu release, Thandel, recently attended her cousin's wedding along with her sister, Pooja Kannan. Now, a video of Sai Pallavi joyfully dancing at the celebrations has gone viral. In the video shared by one of the Badaga bands on Instagram, the Premam actress can be seen enthusiastically dancing to the beats along with her sister, Pooja. She is dressed in a blue and golden saree in the clip. Fans reacting to the video are loving the vibe and energy showcased by the actress. One user commented, "Mind-blowing," while another wrote, "Vibe matters." ‘Thandel’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Telugu Thriller Online!.

Sai Pallavi Shows Off Her Dancing Skills at a Cousin’s Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bellada_band_brothers (@bellada_band_brothers)

Fans React to Sai Pallavi’s Viral Dance Video

Instagram Comments

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)