At the success meet of 2018 movie, director Chandoo Mondeti dropped hints about two to three projects in the pipeline and how he plans to cast Suriya, Ram Charan and Hrithik Roshan. Since then the buzz is rife that the Karthikeya fame director would be collaborating with superstar Suriya for a big-budget film. This untitled project is estimated to be made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. An official announcement on this collaboration is awaited. Suriya and Jyotika’s New Pic Amid Kanguva Kodaikanal Schedule Goes Viral.

Suriya & Chandoo Mondeti

#Suriya - #ChandooMondeti film 🔥 Tipped to be 300 cr project — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) June 1, 2023

Chandoo Mondeti At 2018 Movie Success Meet

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)