The upcoming Tamil film The Great Indian Kitchen is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same title. Aishwarya Rajesh, who’d be seen as the leading lady in this Tamil version, has stepped into the shoes of Nimisha Sajayan. The makers have dropped Aishwarya’s first look from the film, doing household chores, and she looks great in this natural avatar. The film is directed by R Kannan and is bankrolled by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary.

The Great Indian Kitchen (Tamil) First Look

