Get ready to groove to the beats of The Greatest Of All Time, the first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film. Thalapathy Vijay himself lends his vocals to this track, with music composed by Yugendiran and lyrics penned by Madhan Karky. The catchy tune, orchestrated by Yuvan Shankar Raja, promises to be a hit, setting the stage for an electrifying party anthem. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Drops New Poster, Venkat Prabhu’s Film To Release On THIS Date (View Pic).

The Greatest Of All Time's First Song Promo Out

