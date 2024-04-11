Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy shooting his forthcoming film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in Russia, directed by Venkat Prabhu. Despite the ongoing production, the makers have already set a release date for September 5, ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi. Vijay shared a new poster where he appears wearing aspects and looks serious. According to reports, the film's narrative has a connection with the February 2004 Moscow Metro bombing incident, in which a male suicide bomber claimed the lives of 41 individuals, adding an element of intrigue to the project. The Greatest of All Time: Trisha Krishnan To Play Cameo in Thalapathy Vijay–Venkat Prabhu’s Upcoming Film – Reports.

Thalapthy Vijay Shares New Update About The Greatest of All Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay (@actorvijay)

