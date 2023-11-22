The much-anticipated trailer for the Tamil drama The Village was released on November 17, unveiling a spine-chilling narrative. This horror-thriller signifies actor Arya's foray into the world of OTT platforms, marking his debut in this domain. Helmed by director Milind Rau, the storyline promises to unravel the chilling saga of eerie creatures and mutants, tormenting a family throughout an endless night of terror. Scheduled for release on November 24, 2023, The Village is set to captivate audiences on the Amazon Prime Video. The Village: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About Arya and Milind Rau's Tamil Web Series.

Watch The Village Trailer Here:

