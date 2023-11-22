The Village is indeed a heart-pounding thriller! The horror series depicts a family embarking on what initially seems like an innocent road trip, only to encounter the unknown. However, their venture takes a terrifying turn upon entering a village infested with monstrous mutants. Arya's character, Gautham, finds himself compelled to team up with three locals in a bid to rescue his wife and daughter, who have fallen captive to these mutants. The Village Trailer: Arya’s Spine-Chilling Thriller Unleashes Nightmares of a Stranded Family, Set To Premiere on November 24 (Watch Video).

The Village is produced under the banner of Studio Shakthi, helmed by producer BS Radhakrishnan. The series is crafted and written by Milind Rau, along with co-writers Deeraj Vaidy and Deepthi Govindarajan.

Cast: The series features Tamil actor Arya in the lead role, supported by a versatile ensemble cast that includes Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George Mayan, PN Sunny, Muthukumar K, Kalairaani SS, John Kokken, Pooja, V Jayaprakash, Arjun Chidambaram, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

Plot: The narrative centers on Gautham Subramanian, a young doctor, and his family, who encounter a car breakdown in the deserted village of Kattiyal while traveling from Nagapattinam to Chennai. Gautham finds himself into a harrowing situation, striving to protect his family from a place haunted by unearthly mutants. As they navigate this eerie and haunted village, Gautham's determination to save his family becomes the gripping focal point of the tale.The Village: Arya To Play The Lead In ‘India’s First Show Based On The Graphic Novel’; Milind Rau To Helm This Amazon Prime Series.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Release Date – The Village is all set to stream on Prime Video on November 24.

Review – The review of Arya’s tamil horror web series is not out yet. LatestLY will post the update as soon as the reviews of The Village are shared.

