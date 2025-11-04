The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the India A cricket team for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. The Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will be held from 14 to 23 November at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha. India A cricket team, are placed in Group B alongside Oman, United Arab Emirates, and arch-rivals Pakistan A. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been named the captain for the 15-member India A squad. Naman Dhir has been named his deputy. Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have been included in the squad. India A vs Pakistan A Announced As Asian Cricket Council Unveils Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Schedule.

India A’s squad for Rising Stars Asia Cup: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

BCCI Announces India A Squad for Rising Star Asia Cup 2025

🚨 News India’s squad for Rising Star Asia Cup announced. Details 🔽https://t.co/6JnMQBUGEp#AsiaCupRisingStars — BCCI (@BCCI) November 4, 2025

