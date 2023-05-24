The long-awaited moment has arrived as the first look of Ravi Teja's pan India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao, is finally unveiled. Helmed by director Vamsee, this biopic on the infamous thief has generated immense excitement among film enthusiasts. Along with the release of the first look teaser, the makers have also confirmed the official theatrical release date, scheduled for October 20, 2023, during the festive season of Dusshera. Tiger Nageswara Rao: John Abraham Lends His Voice to Introduce Ravi Teja’s Pan-India Film, Teaser to Release on May 24.

Check Out The First Look Here: