Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): John Abraham is all set to introduce the teaser of the Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja with his voice.

The teaser of the film will be launched on May 24.

Also Read | Dahaad Actress Sonakshi Sinha Loves to Flaunt Her Midriff – Proof in Pics.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Abhishek Agarwal dropped a video and captioned it, "The handsome hunk of Bollywood @thejohnabraham will introduce #TigerNageswaraRao with his voice in Hindi. First look on May 24th."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsdDBULIPts/

Also Read | Amateur: Rachel Brosnahan, Laurence Fishburne Join Cast of Rami Malek Starrer.

In the video, John can be seen doing a voiceover and he also introduces producer Abhishek Agarwal and director Vamsee. He later sends his good wishes to the 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' team.

John re-shared the post on his Insta story.

Recently, the makers announced the release date.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared the poster with the release date announcement

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "My Telugu film's #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @raviteja_2628 is ready to Hunt the Box Office. HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho!"

The film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on October 20, 2023.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)