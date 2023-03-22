Happy Ugadi to all! This day is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour as per Hindu calendar in the states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Goa in India. Jr NTR, Nani, Sai Pallavi, Mahesh Babu and many more South stars took to their social media today and wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Telugu New Year. Check out their wishes below. Ugadi 2023 Images & Telugu New Year Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers and SMS for the Hindu New Year's Day Celebrations.

Nani

Wish you all a very happy ugadi ♥️ #HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/RkKav1Go1D — Nani (@NameisNani) March 22, 2023

Jr NTR

మీకు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ శోభకృత్ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 22, 2023

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a very happy #Ugadi! Let this festive time usher in new hope, prosperity & happiness! మీ అందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు! 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 22, 2023

Sai Pallavi

I wish you all a very Happy Ugadi ❤️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) March 22, 2023

Karthi

Andharikki Ugadi Subakankshalu! May this new year usher in abundance of joy and prosperity! — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 22, 2023

Manoj Manchu

Wishing you all a very Happy and Prosperous Ugadi 🤗🤗🤗 Starting this new year with love, hope and challenges. I wish you all a fresh start and an exciting year ahead ❤️🙏 Love you all ❤️#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/EMQCne5p5y — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 22, 2023

