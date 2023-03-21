Ugadi 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, March 22. It is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. It is a New Year’s Day celebrated mainly in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa. It falls in the March or April month of the Gregorian calendar. It is also known as Yugadi or Samvatsardi, which means the beginning of the year. As you celebrate Ugadi 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of Ugadi 2023 messages, Happy Telugu New Year 2023 greetings, Ugadi Subhakankshalu images, Happy Ugadi 2023 messages and Telugu New Year HD wallpapers you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

On this day, people draw beautiful patterns on the floor called Muggulu, decorate doors with mango leaves known as torana, give and buy gifts such as new clothes, give charity to the poor, prepare and share special festive food known as pachadi and visit temples. Pachadi is a festive food that combines all the flavours like sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and piquant. It is considered a symbolic reminder to expect all the flavours in the coming year and make the most out of them. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them Happy Ugadi 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, I Wish You a Life Filled With Peace, Cheer, and Laughter. Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You With His Blessings On This Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi. I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi, Here's Sending You Blessings, Prayers, and Lots of Sweets. Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's to a Fresh Start and an Exciting Year Ahead. I Wish You and Your Family a Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Welcome Ugadi With Great Hope and Anticipation. Let Us Look Forward to a Year Full of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Happy Ugadi.

This festival has had historical importance and has been celebrated since the mediaeval times. It is also observed as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, a national public holiday in Mauritius. Wishing everyone Happy Ugadi 2023!

