Rakshit Shetty's hit 2014 film Ulidavaru Kandanthe completed 10 years on March 28. The Kannada language writer-director took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a heartfelt note with fans on the film's 10-year anniversary. He wrote, "With the passage of time, every creation finds its rightful place in existence. It has been a decade to Ulidavaru Kandanthe and as years have unfolded so has the love and recognition for the film. I admit that the special day deserved a bigger announcement as Richard Anthony is in the pipe line. But I am saving it for another day, for the day which is on the horizon is much bigger and even more special. Love you all". It is a known fact by Rakshith Shetty fans that he has been working on a script for his directorial comeback with the film Richard Anthony for quite some time now. The Sapta Saagaradaache Ello actor has now officially provided an update on his upcoming directorial venture, Richard Anthony, which will be a sequel to Ulidavaru Kandanthe. Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Rakshit Shetty Remembers His ‘Appu Sir’ With Heartfelt Post on X, Says ‘His Legacy Lives On!’.

Check Out Rakshit Shetty’s X Post Here:

