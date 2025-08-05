In heartbreaking news, Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj passed away on Tuesday morning (August 5). The actor was just 34 at the time of his demise. Santhosh breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Bengaluru, due to complications related to kidney and liver issues, which led to severe jaundice. He was admitted to the hospital last month and was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition worsened. Santhosh was initially hospitalised due to jaundice and had shown signs of improvement but was readmitted after his health deteriorated again. Santhosh Balaraj was the son of late producer Anekal Balaraj and was known for his work in Kempa, Olavina Ole, Kariya 2, Janma, among others. Shanawas Dies at 70: Former Malayalam Actor and Late Prem Nazir’s Son Passes Away in Thiruvananthapuram – Reports.

Sandalwood Actor Santhosh Balaraj No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla South (@pinkvillasouth)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)