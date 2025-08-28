One of Sandalwood's most popular anchors, Anushree, has embarked on a new phase of her life as she married businessman Roshan on Thursday (August 28). The wedding was attended by members of the Kannada film fraternity, along with family and friends. The first photos of the couple’s big day have surfaced on social media. The groom, Roshan, hails from Coorg and is an IT professional turned businessman. Among those expected to attend the wedding festivities and reception are top names from the industry, including Kichcha Sudeep, Rakshit Shetty, Raj B Shetty, and Shiva Rajkumar with his family. Tamil Actress Nivetha Pethuraj Goes Instagram Official With Businessman Boyfriend Rajhith Ibran; Couple Set To Tie the Knot This Year (View Pic).

Anchor Anushree Ties the Knot With Entrepreneur Roshan in Bengaluru

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)