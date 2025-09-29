Yashwant Sardeshpande, a celebrated filmmaker in the Kannada theatre industry, died due to a heart attack. He passed away on Monday (September 29) morning at the age of 60. The veteran theatre artiste was in Karnataka's Dharwad on Sunday (September 28), where he performed a play. He arrived in Bengaluru on Monday morning and was rushed to the Fortis Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Yashwant Sardeshpande, who was a big face in the Kannada theatre scene, also acted in television and films. Veer Sharma, 10-Year-Old TV Actor Best Known for His Role in ‘Veer Hanuman,’ and His Brother Shaurya Sharma Die in Fire Accident in Kota – Reports.

Kannada Theatre Artiste and Filmmaker Yashwant Sardeshpande No More

ಖ್ಯಾತ ರಂಗಭೂಮಿ ಕಲಾವಿದ ಯಶವಂತ ಸರದೇಶಪಾಂಡೆ ನಿಧನ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೇಳಿ ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ನೋವುಂಟಾಯಿತು. ತಮ್ಮ ಹಾಸ್ಯ ನಾಟಕಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಹೆಸರು ವಾಸಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಅವರು ನಟಿಸಿ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದ "ಅಲ್ ದಿ ಬೆಸ್ಟ್" ನಾಟಕದ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ದಿ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ರಂಗಭೂಮಿ ಬಡವಾದಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ… pic.twitter.com/2Lf7ZCbgsS — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) September 29, 2025

