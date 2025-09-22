Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to Rishab Shetty's 2022 film Kantar,a is gearing up for a grand release on October 2, 2025. On Monday (September 22), makers of the film dropped a gripping trailer for the film featuring some fresh faces like Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. The video delves deep into the myths, folklore, and spiritual traditions of Tulunadu. Rishab Shetty is seen leading his tribe against an oppressive king, played by Gulshan Devaiah. Rukmini Vasanth appears as a member of the royal family who sides with Rishab Shetty’s character. Though his people lack political power, they are guided by the divine forces of Daiva, which help them fight for justice. Watch the trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 below. ‘Kantara - Chapter 1’: Rishab Shetty Unveils Gulshan Devaiah’s First Look As Kulashekara (View Poster).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kantara – Chapter 1’:

