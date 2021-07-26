Veteran Kannada actress Jayanthi, famous as Abhinaya Sharadhe, passed away on Monday (July 26) morning at her residence in Bengaluru. She was 76 when she breathed her last. Reportedly, she passed away due to age-related ailments.

Veteran Kannada actor Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at her residence in Bengaluru. Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu & Karnataka CM @BSYBJP have expressed grief over the demise of famous Kannada actor. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/8Q5m5Ggfc7 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 26, 2021

