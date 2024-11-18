Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to the poet and social reformer Kanakadasa on his birth anniversary during Kanakadasa Jayanthi celebrations in Bengaluru on Monday, November 18. A video shared by news agency ANI shows the CM offering a garland to the image of Kanakadasa. The event commemorates the birth of Kanakadasa, a 15th-century saint poet who was known for his devotional poetry and efforts to promote social equality. Kanakadasa Jayanthi is observed annually to honour his contributions to literature, music, and social reform in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah Dance Video: Karnataka Chief Minister Participates in Valmiki Jayanthi Program in Mysuru, Performs Folk Dance; Viral Clip Surfaces.

CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Kanakadasa on Birth Anniversary

#WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends Kanakadasa Jayanthi event, in Bengaluru. Kanakadasa Jayanthi honors the birth anniversary of poet and social reformer Kanakadasa. pic.twitter.com/g2QsI2KsLB — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

