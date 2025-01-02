On the occasion of Mannam Jayanthi 2025 today, January 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said that Mannathu Padmanabhan was a true visionary who made relentless efforts to uplift society, empower women and remove human suffering. "His emphasis on education and learning was also noteworthy. We remain committed to fulfilling his vision for our nation," his post read. Notably, Mannathu Padmanabhan is considered to be a visionary reformer who organised the Nair community under the Nair Service Society (NSS) in Kerala. Mannam Jayanthi 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Legendary Mannathu Padmanabhan.

PM Modi Remembers Legendary Mannathu Padmanabhan

Remembering Sri Mannathu Padmanabhan on his birth anniversary. He was a true visionary, who made relentless efforts to uplift society, empower women and remove human suffering. His emphasis on education and learning was also noteworthy. We remain committed to fulfilling his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)