Vignesh Shivan was initially onboard to helm AK62. However, rumours are rife that Magizh Thirumeni has been roped in to direct Ajith Kumar’s film. After Vignesh removed AK62 from his Twitter bio, netizens are waiting for an official announcement from Lyca Productions on the details of this project. Ajith Kumar’s AK62 To Be Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and Not Vignesh Shivan – Reports.

Vignesh Shivan’s Twitter Bio

Wikki Out Of AK62

It's Official Now...#VigneshShivan Out Of #AK62... Official Announcements Abt New Director &Project Details Very Soon... pic.twitter.com/a2WszgvA2w — Rajasekar R (@iamrajesh_sct) February 4, 2023

Official Update

#AK62 ⭐ • #VigneshShivan is Now Officially Out Of The Project. • #MagizhThirumeni is The Front Runner Of AK 62 As Of Now.#AjithKumar | #LYCAProduction Announcement Soon. — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) February 4, 2023

