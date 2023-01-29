It was in March 2022 when the official announcement about AK62 being helmed by Vignesh Shivan was made. Now reports are rife that AK62 will be helmed by Thadam fame director Magizh Thirumeni. It is cited that Ajith Kumar was unhappy with the script and had requested for changes. However, an official announcement about AK62 getting new director onboard is yet to be made. AK62: Makers Confirm Ajith Kumar’s Next To Be Helmed by Vignesh Shivan(Read Statement).

New Director For AK62

