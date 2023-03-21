Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have not revealed the face of their twin boys, but the couple often dropped some adorable moments of them together. Well, the director-producer has shared a new picture with his wifey and their twins and it is all about ‘happiness’. The couple can be seen holding the tiny fingers of their babies in this pic. Vignesh mentioned in the caption of his Insta post, “happiness is linked with everything that happens within our loved ones !” Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Become Parents Through Surrogacy, Share Cute Photos With Twin Babies (View Pics).

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara And Their Baby Boys

