Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have finally become parents after surrogacy. The pair had twin baby boys and shared adorable pictures on Twitter and Instagram with their children. Although they did not reveal the faces of their kids, they posed holding their feet. Nayanthara Surprises Vignesh Shivan on His Birthday by Hosting a Party Below Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

View Post Here:

Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa❤️ We are blessed with twin baby Boys❤️❤️ All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us❤️😇 Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇❤️& Ulagam😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3NWvVTwo9 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 9, 2022

