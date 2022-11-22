Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have never spoken about their love life in public. Even though many instances prove that the two are seeing each other, the duo has always kept mum about it. Having said that, internet is buzzing with the news of Vijay-Rashmika's wedding, after a photo went viral on social media. However, to note, the wedding picture featuring Vijay and Rashmika as newlyweds is morphed/edited. Have a look. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Photographed at Mumbai Airport, Rumoured Couple Jet Off to Maldives (View Pics).

Vijay Deverakonda Marries Rashmika Mandanna?

