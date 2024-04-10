Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Telugu film Family Star was released in the theatres on April 5 but has failed to make a mark at the box office. The film has been a victim of many negative comments across social media platforms. On April 8, it was reported that the actor's team and the makers had lodged an official complaint with the Cyberabad Police in Madhapur, Hyderabad. Just two days after the incident, a Bangalore-based journalist has taken to his social media to call the news a "fake report". The journalist took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a screenshot of a chat with Vijay Deverakonda, lead actor of Family Star. In the conversation, Deverakonda clarified that the circulating news was fake, stating that the online picture in question was actually from the Covid times. Vijay Deverakonda's Team Takes Stand Against Online Harassment, Files Police Complaint Against Trolls.

Check Out the Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)