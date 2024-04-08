Vijay Deverakonda's team has taken a stand against online harassment aimed at the actor and his recent film Family Star. His manager and fan club president complained to Cyberabad Police in Madhapur, Hyderabad. A representative for Vijay shared an image on X, showing the team filing the complaint with the police. The authorities have initiated actions, including tracing fake IDs and users, in response to the complaint lodged by Vijay's team regarding online harassment. The Family Star Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Film Fails to Impress Critics.

Vijay's Team Files Police Complaint

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda. The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured… pic.twitter.com/wQH8JxiS0G — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) April 7, 2024

