‘Virosh’ Wedding: Tamannaah Bhatia Sends Sweet Wishes to Bride-To-Be Rashmika Mandanna Ahead of D-Day With Vijay Deverakonda (Watch Video)

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Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has shared warm wishes for Rashmika Mandanna ahead of her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda. The beloved pair, popularly known as “Virosh,” are set to tie the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. After nearly eight years of intense speculation around their relationship, Vijay and Rashmika recently made things official by announcing “The Wedding of VIROSH” on social media. The couple arrived in Udaipur on February 23 and have already begun their private pre-wedding celebrations. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Relationship Timeline: The ‘VIROSH’ Journey From 'Geetha Govindam' to 2026 Wedding.

Tamannaah Bhatia Sends Sweet Wishes - Watch Video

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instant Bollywood), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).