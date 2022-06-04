Kamal Haasan's latest release, Vikram is roaring at the box office. As the Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial has managed to churn to Rs 58 crore at the worldwide box office. The thriller movie which has cameo by Suriya and also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil in key roles is surely been loved by the audiences. Vikram Box Office Collection Day 1: Kamal Haasan’s Thriller Mints Rs 23.50 Crore in TN On Its Opening Day!

Vikram Worldwide Box Office:

#Vikram off to a roaring start at the WW Box office.. On Day 1, it has grossed ₹ 58 Crs.. 🔥 #Ulaganayagan is Truly Universal Hero! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)