Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda is no more. Shinda, who was receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana, died on Wednesday (July 26) morning, as confirmed by hospital. He was 64 and was on ventilator since many days. The singer's real name was Surinder Pal Dhammi. May his soul RIP. Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Admitted to Hospital in Ludhiana, Son Maninder Shinda Urges People Not To Believe in Death Rumours.

Surinder Shinda Passes Away:

