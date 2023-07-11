Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 11 (ANI): Due to heath issues, Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda has been admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, his son Maninder Shinda gave a health update and cleared all rumours about his father’s death.

Maninder Shinda went live on Facebook from his father’s official page and clarified that his father is not on the ventilator. He needed treatment for quite some time and for this he has been admitted to the hospital. He urged people not to fall into any kind of rumours and false reports. He assured Surinder’s fans and followers that he is fine and getting treated.”

Also Read | 75th Emmy Awards To Air In India On Lionsgate Play On September 19, Nominations Out On THIS Date.

Maninder also assured that details related to his father will be shared through Surinder Shinda’s social media handles.

Singer’s fans dropped their comments on Maninder’s live and wish for Surinder’s speedy recovery.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's New Vlog Is All About Chiffon Saree, Childhood Dreams and Raha's Birth! (Watch Video).

Maninder also interacted with media outside the hospital and cleared all the rumours and shared details about his father’s heath.

Over the course of his career, Surinder Shinda has written a number of well-known songs that have resonated with listeners of all ages. His most popular songs include ‘Jatt Jeona Morh,’ ‘Putt Jattan De,’ ‘Truck Billiya,’ ‘Balbiro Bhabhi,’ and ‘Kaher Singh Di Mout.’ (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)