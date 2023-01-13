Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's recent concert in London. The singer was seen onstage performing on "Anti-Hero" from her latest album Midnights. She also made the crowd go gaga by crooning an rendition of The 1975's "The City." Check it out! Matty Healy Refrained Himself From Kissing Fans During London Concert and the Reason Is Taylor Swift.

Watch Taylor Swift at The 1975 Concert:

Taylor Swift singing "The City" by The 1975 at their London concert. https://t.co/jxu6FcAtCr

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2023

